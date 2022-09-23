Gardaí investigate after Co Louth school targeted on social media for second time
“Ongoing patrols of the area are taking place.”
Gardaí are continuing to investigate a series of messages which have been posted on social media in recent days targeting a school.
Officers attended St Oliver’s Community College in Drogheda on Wednesday following claims of an online threat. Gardaí patrolled the area around the school throughout Wednesday.
“Gardaí are investigating a threat made on a social media messaging app towards an educational institution in Drogheda today, Wednesday 21st September, 2022, a garda spokesperson said.
This morning, Gardaí were alerted after further messages, also targeting the school, were posted online. However, the force said the institution is not under threat.
“Gardaí are investigating messages made on a social media messaging app towards an educational institution in Drogheda, today Friday 23rd September 2022. An Garda Siochana are satisfied there is no threat to the institution,” a garda spokesperson added.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Independent.ie has contacted St Oliver’s Community College for comment.
