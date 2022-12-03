Gardai in new appeal for information on missing woman Sandra Collins ahead of anniversary

They appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information they may have, even if they thought it was insignificant at the time

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information about missing Mayo woman Sandra Collins ahead of the 22nd anniversary of her disappearance.

Sandra was 28 and pregnant when she disappeared in Killala, Co Mayo, on December 4, 2000. She was last seen buying chips in a takeaway locally.

Earlier this year her family launched a billboard campaign appealing for information, while a documentary about her case was also broadcast on TG4.

On the eve of the 22nd anniversary of her disappearance, gardaí issued a new statement appealing to the public for information.

“Gardaí in Ballina who are investigating the disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins are renewing their appeal to the public for information.

They said: “Sandra Collins was last sighted on the night of Monday, 4th December 2000 at approximately 11pm in the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street, Killala, Co. Mayo. Sandra was 28 years old at the time of her disappearance.”

In the appeal, gardaí repeated that the investigation into her disappearance remained active.

“The search for Sandra has continued over the past 22 years and the investigation into her disappearance on 4th December 2000 remains active.

“An Garda Síochána continue to liaise closely with the Collins’ family in relation to this ongoing investigation.”

They appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information they may have, even if they thought it was insignificant at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.

“Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity,” they added.