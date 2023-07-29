Gardaí in Kerry seize €50k of suspected cocaine and cannabis

Drugs netted in raids in Listowel and Tralee as part of Operation Tara

Illegal drugs worth roughly €50,000 have been seized in a series of raids carried out by gardaí in Listowel and Tralee this week as part of Operation Tara.

Members of the Kerry Divisional Drug Unit and detectives from the Crime Office at Listowel Garda Station conducted a number of raids yesterday morning targeting street-level dealing in North Kerry, seizing approximately €20,000 of suspected cocaine. The suspected drugs have been sent for analysis with investigations ongoing.

The raids in North Kerry came just days after gardaí in Tralee netted €30,000-worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis in the town under Operation Tara. That was seized as a result of the multi-agency operation that involved members of the Kerry Divisional Drug Unit aided by the Garda Dog Unit and Customs Officers.

Gardaí in Tralee quizzed a number of suspects on foot of the seizures, with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions on the matter.

Gardaí said that Operation Tara is focussed on tackling street-level dealing in cities, towns and villages across the State, ‘in turn keeping people safe’.