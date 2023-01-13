Gardai ‘following definite line of enquiry’ after woman (40s) pronounced dead at apartment in Dublin

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at approximately 10am this morning

Gardai have said they are “following a definite line of enquiry” after a woman was pronounced dead at the scene in an apartment in Ashtown, Dublin 15 this morning.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was found unresponsive in a residential property in Royal Canal Park,

“The female was found unresponsive in an apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later,” gardai said.

“The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The body of the deceased remains at the scene.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Dublin City Mortuary.

Garda say investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.