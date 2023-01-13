Gardai ‘following definite line of enquiry’ after woman (40s) pronounced dead at apartment in Dublin
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at approximately 10am this morning
Gardai have said they are “following a definite line of enquiry” after a woman was pronounced dead at the scene in an apartment in Ashtown, Dublin 15 this morning.
The woman, who was in her 40s, was found unresponsive in a residential property in Royal Canal Park,
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at approximately 10am this morning.
“The female was found unresponsive in an apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later,” gardai said.
“The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The body of the deceased remains at the scene.
The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Dublin City Mortuary.
Garda say investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.
Today's Headlines
guilty plea | Christina Anderson dramatically admits killing dad-of-seven after weeks of evidence in murder trial
'Died in fear' | Two Dublin men sentenced to life for murder of father of two Vincent Parsons in Tallaght
un-canny | Una Healy reacts to being told she’s ‘a ringer’ for scary doll from horror film
gangland feud | Second man pleads guilty to helping criminal gang carry out the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods
'best time' | Carol Vorderman (62) says she has five ‘special friends’ but isn’t into one night stands
affray charge | Boxer Anthony Fitzgerald avoids jail as court told he was target in Hutch-Kinahan feud
bowl moves | Rihanna teases her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance with video
remembrance | Heartbroken mum of tragic soldier Sean Rooney to lead mourners at Month's Mind Mass
not guilty | Jason Hennessy cleared of writing ‘rat’ on book of condolences for Garda Colm Horkan
cleared | Manchester city defender Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of sex attacks