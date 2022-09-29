Gardaí following ‘definite’ line of enquiry after baby’s skeletal remains found in Cork
It’s understood the remains were found after Gardaí received a confidential tip-off
Gardaí are following what they say is a ‘definite line of enquiry’ after skeletal remains of a baby were found at a property in cork.
The Irish Examiner authorities made the discovery after receiving a confidential tip-off.
The remains were found near the Killeagh area of East Cork last week and were examined at the scene before being taken to Cork City Morgue for further examination.
It’s understood the confidential information was reported to Gardaí in recent days.
Gardaí have launched a criminal investigation into the discovery and a forensic anthropologist, who can often tell by the remains of bones how and when death occurred, has been tasked with investigating the remains.
A forensic investigation is due to take place this week which will direct Gardaí in their probe into the circumstances of the death.
