Gardai find body following search of a river in Dundalk
A garda spokesman Investigations are ongoing.
Níall Feiritear
Gardai have discovered a body following a search in the Castletown River in Dundalk yesterday.
The remains were found by officers yesterday afternoon.
A statement today from the Garda Press Office said:
“Gardaí in Dundalk attended the scene of a body taken from the water at Castletown River, Dundalk this afternoon Thursday 25th May, 2023.
“The body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary and investigations are ongoing into the matter.”
More to follow..
