Gardai confirm body of missing boy (14) found after disappearing from Co Meath home

Bilal’s body was found in the nearby village of Laytown

The body of a boy (14) has been found after he disappeared from his home in Julianstown, Co. Meath yesterday, August 10th.

Bilal Tunkara was last seen in the seaside town wearing a black and white rugby style jersey and dark grey tracksuit bottoms.

It was believed he was travelling by bicycle.

Bilal’s body was found in the nearby village of Laytown.

Gardai released an appeal for information on the teen's whereabouts but later announced the search had been stood down after his body was discovered.

In a statement, An Gardai Siochana said: “Following the discovery of a body in Laytown, Co. Meath this afternoon, Thursday, 11th August 2022, the search for missing person Bilal Tunkara has been stood down.”

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required and no further information is available at this time.”