Gardai concerned for welfare of missing 17-year-old girl

She was last seen in Kingscourt, Co Cavan on Friday evening.

Gardai have said that they are concerned for the welfare of a missing 17-year-old girl.

They have appealed to the public for assistance tracing teen Gabrielle Patterson who was last seen on Main Street, Kingscourt, Co Cavan at around 7pm on Friday October 21st.

She is described as 5’4” with a slim build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen she was wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, black runners and white socks.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “Gardaí and Gabrielle's family are concerned for her welfare.

“Anyone with information on Gabrielle's whereabouts are asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. “