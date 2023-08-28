Gardaí ‘concerned’ for teenage boy (15) missing in Co Donegal for almost a week

Stephen is described as approximately 5’6 in height, of medium build with fair reddish hair and blue eyes

Gardaí say they are concerned for the welfare of a teenage boy who is reported missing from Burnfoot, Co. Donegal since August 22.

They are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Stephen Boyle.

Stephen is described as approximately 5’6 in height, of medium build with fair reddish hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Stephen was wearing when he went missing.

Gardaí are concerned for Stephen's welfare.

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.