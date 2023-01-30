Gardaí ‘concerned’ for Seamus Cawley (68) last seen at Mayo home two weeks ago
Seamus was last seen leaving his home in Crossmolina, Co Mayo on Monday, January 16.
Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for help finding a pensioner who has been missing from his Co Mayo home for the past two weeks.
Seamus Cawley (68) was last seen leaving his home in Crossmolina, Co Mayo on Monday, January 16.
He drove away from the house in a silver Volkswagen Golf with the licence plate 08-MO-11334 at around 10am that morning.
His car was last seen parked near the Knockadine Bridge at the N59, which is 3km outside of Crossmolina town.
Seamus is described as being approximately 5’9” and of a stocky build with grey hair. When last seen, he was wearing a green jumper, checked shirt, and navy trousers.
Gardaí and Seamus’ family are concerned for his welfare.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the N59 on Monday, 16th January between 10am and12.30pm and who may have information or dash cam footage, to come forward to them.
“Anyone with any information on Seamus' whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station”.
Today's Headlines
brutal assault | Shocking video shows savage Longford pub attack as man is battered with clubs
rory roars | WATCH: Rory McIlroy’s euphoric reaction as he wins battle with Patrick Reed
LATEST | Man charged with Cork hospital murder of Matthew Healy (89) remanded in custody
Enoch is enough | Enoch Burke attends Wilson's Hospital School for fifth consecutive day after sacking
Huge haul | Cocaine worth €100,000, cannabis plants and jellies seized in weekend searches
'CONTAMINATION' | ‘Public health concern’ as Salmonella outbreak on several Irish poultry farms
Compo claim | Dublin killer jailed over Michael Barr shooting sues motorist in personal injuries claim
'Adored' | Tributes paid to young Mayo woman Lauren Padden (22) killed in tragic crash
Shocking | Footballer hospitalised with flu symptoms has legs amputated days before 21st birthday
'Life-changing' | Princess Diana’s butler Paul Burrell has been diagnosed with prostate cancer