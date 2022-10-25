Gardai concerned for safety of missing Sligo brothers Callan and Kraig Larkin
Callan Larkin (15) and his 13-year-old brother Kraig were last seen in Sligo Town on Saturday
Gardaí are concerned for the safety of two teenage brothers who have gone missing from Sligo.
Callan Larkin (15) and his 13-year-old brother Kraig were last seen in Sligo Town on Saturday (October 22).
Callan is described as being 6’3” in height with a medium build, black hair and blue eyes. Kraig is 5’7” with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen Callan was wearing a black Nike top and black tracksuit bottoms. It is not known what Kraig was wearing.
It is believed that Callan and Kraig may be in the Ballybrack area of Dublin.
Read more
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Sligo are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year-old Callan Larkin and his 13 year-old brother Kraig Larkin.
“Callan and Kraig were last seen in Sligo Town on Saturday, 22nd October 2022.”
Anyone with information on Callan or Kraig’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Sligo on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Today's Headlines
concern | Gardai concerned for safety of missing Sligo brothers Callan and Kraig Larkin
eggciting times | Kerry Katona freezes eggs as she doesn’t want to ‘rob’ fiancé of becoming a dad
'Difficulty' | Killer Patrick Quirke’s murder conviction appeal delayed at last minute
'innocent victim' | Face of man (60) who died after Dublin assault as gardaí launch murder probe
Horrific | Man (20s) charged over stabbing of pregnant woman in Templemore, Co Tipperary
crack down | Three people arrested in Co Limerick in major garda operation
Last call | Pubs in Ireland can serve until 12.30am and clubs can open till 6am under new rules
Maur than friends | Secret snap of Maura Higgins kissing Joey Essex sparks romance rumours
FALLOUT: Week One in review as Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch faces murder charge over the Regency Attack
Legal disputes | TV presenter Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh’s personal injury case against RTE is struck out