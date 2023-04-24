Gardaí 'concerned’ for missing Carlow man John Coakley
John Coakley (40) has been missing from his home in Carlow town since Saturday, 15 April.
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help finding a Carlow man who went missing almost two weeks ago.
John Coakley (40) has been missing from his home in Carlow town since Saturday, 15 April.
He is described as being approximately 6ft 1in in height and of a slim build with black hair and green eyes.
Read more
Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
killer jailed | Man jailed for nine years for stabbing Jamie Higgins to death in nightclub
Murder accused | Trial of man accused of murdering youth worker Lisa Thompson set for next year
NIGHTMARE | Illegally evicted mum’s car burnt out and belongings ‘destroyed’ and dumped
Terrifying moment French skier falls down glacier crevasse and survives goes viral
'CRITICAL CONDITION' | Man arrested as woman (60s) found with ‘serious injuries’ in Monaghan
Renewed Appeal | Gardaí 'concerned’ for missing Carlow man John Coakley
Electric dreams | China’s all-electric BYD crossover arrives in Ireland with prices starting at €37,128
rip | Strictly stars pay tribute to ‘brilliant’ Len Goodman after his death at 78
DOWD AND OUT | Jonathan Dowdall and dad Patrick could be released from prison in ‘a matter of weeks’
Knives Out | Man (40s) charged over knife robbery attempt in Dublin shop