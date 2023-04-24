Gardaí 'concerned’ for missing Carlow man John Coakley

John Coakley (40) has been missing from his home in Carlow town since Saturday, 15 April.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help finding a Carlow man who went missing almost two weeks ago.

John Coakley (40) has been missing from his home in Carlow town since Saturday, 15 April.

He is described as being approximately 6ft 1in in height and of a slim build with black hair and green eyes.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.