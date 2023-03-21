Gardaí ‘concerned’ for Limerick girl Mariah Maughan (15) who went missing last month
She is described as being 5'4" in height with a slim build. The teenager has long blond hair and blue eyes.
Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for help finding a missing Limerick teenager who was last seen over a month ago.
Mariah Maughan (15) went missing from her home in Rathkeale on Sunday, February 12.
It is not known what Mariah was wearing when she went missing.
Gardaí and the teenager’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Mariah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
