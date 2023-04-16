Gardaí ‘concerned’ for Jacqueline Commins (58) missing from Mayo

Jacqueline was last seen on Friday in Swinford, Co Mayo.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for finding a woman who went missing from Mayo over the weekend.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Commins (58) was last seen on Friday, 14 April, in Swinford.

She is described as being 5ft 8in in height with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.

When last seen, Jacqueline was wearing a blue shirt and blue trousers.

It is understood Jacqueline is travelling in a gold Volkswagen Golf car with partial registration 161-D.

Gardaí and Jacqueline’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Jacqueline’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.