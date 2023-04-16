Gardaí ‘concerned’ for Jacqueline Commins (58) missing from Mayo
Jacqueline was last seen on Friday in Swinford, Co Mayo.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for finding a woman who went missing from Mayo over the weekend.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Commins (58) was last seen on Friday, 14 April, in Swinford.
She is described as being 5ft 8in in height with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.
When last seen, Jacqueline was wearing a blue shirt and blue trousers.
Read more
It is understood Jacqueline is travelling in a gold Volkswagen Golf car with partial registration 161-D.
Gardaí and Jacqueline’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Jacqueline’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
'AMAZING DAY' | Hundreds join Charlie Bird’s Wicklow Hand of Friendship Walk in aid of Samaritans
Missing Woman | Gardaí ‘concerned’ for Jacqueline Commins (58) missing from Mayo
LOVE STORY | The Script’s Mark Sheehan met wife Rina while touring with Britney Spears
PROPERTY EMPIRE | Revealed: Monk’s secret Lanzarote HQ set up in hope he’s cleared of David Byrne murder
RISKY BUSINESS | Dear Denise: I have chlamydia — does this mean my man cheated?
'ABYSS' | Aslan singer Christy Dignam says he’s ‘on conveyor belt to heaven’
VOW OF SILENCE | Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch isolates himself from fellow inmates as he awaits fate
SCAN-DALOUS | Angela Scanlon breaks silence on rumours of replacing Ryan Tubridy on Late Late
Citizen's Assembly | GAA star Philly McMahon opens up about brother’s fatal heroin addiction
'Place of Legend' | Irish pub owned by Limerick man named best boozer in London