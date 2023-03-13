Missing Person | 

Gardaí ‘concerned’ for Chigozie Maduka (28) missing from Dublin home

Anyone with any information on Chigozie's whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí.

Chigozie Maduka

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a man who went missing from north Dublin home yesterday.

Chigozie Maduka (28), also known as ‘Japhet’, was last seen at his home in Santry, Dublin 9 on Sunday, March 12, at 5.30pm.

He is described as being approximately 5’10” in height with black hair and black eyes. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Read more

Gardaí are concerned for Chigozie’s welfare.

Anyone with any information on Chigozie's whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos