Gardaí believe someone in east Cork has information on missing Tina Satchwell

Ms Satchwell vanished from her home in Youghal in east Cork on March 20, 2017.

Tina Satchwell went missing from her home in Youghal, Co Cork, six years ago

Detectives believe that someone in east Cork has information about what happened to missing woman Tina Satchwell (47).

Gardaí will again issue an appeal for information to mark the sixth anniversary of her disappearance without trace from her Cork home.

Senior officers have said they do not believe that she left Ireland for the UK, where she had lived for a period, as had been initially suspected in 2017/18.

No trace of Ms Satchwell has been found despite a six-year garda operation which included an exhaustive trawl of CCTV footage from Irish ports and airports.

Gardaí have no plans for further major searches – but indicated that such operations will be ordered if fresh information comes to light.

The last major targeted search in respect of her disappearance took place in March 2018 when 60 gardaí and support officials conducted a painstaking examination of Mitchel’s Wood outside Castlemartyr in east Cork. Nothing of significance was discovered.

Ms Satchwell’s sister, Teresa Dingivan, has repeatedly stressed that she will never stop seeking answers. Each year she issues a plea for information about her sister.

Despite a massive garda investigation which included 400 lines of inquiry, 100 hours of CCTV footage and 170 statements, no trace of Ms Satchwell has ever been found.

Ms Satchwell was last seen by her husband, Richard, when she asked him to leave their home to go on an errand.

She was not at their home when he returned a few hours later and he presumed she had gone to stay with her family in Fermoy in north Cork. He reported her missing four days later.

Ms Satchwell did not have a passport, and there was no indication she had bought tickets to travel overseas by either plane or ferry.

“At this point, all the indications are that Tina never left Ireland,” a garda source said.

Gardaí searched CCTV footage from all Irish ports and airports, including those in Northern Ireland with the assistance of the PSNI, without any sighting.

UK police have also checked for Ms Satchwell at their ports and airports, and at locations in northern England where she had previously lived or had friends.

Mr Satchwell declined to comment when contacted.

In an interview five years ago he said there was nothing out of the ordinary on March 20, 2017, which indicated his wife was about to disappear.

“It was the same as any other morning – she got up and I made herself a cup of tea and a slice of toast. It is something I will never forget. It wasn’t unusual for her to turn around and ask me to go shopping. I thought nothing of it at the time.

“When I came back, the keys were on the ground. When she didn’t come back I thought she was gone to Fermoy (to visit her family),” he said.​

Mr Satchwell claimed that €26,000 in cash, saved from a property sale and the proceeds of car boot sales, was missing from their house.