Gardaí await post-mortem results after woman’s body found in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick say the results of a post-mortem examination to be carried out on the body of a woman in her 50s will determine the course of their investigation.

The body was found at a home in the Templegreen area of Newcastle West yesterday evening.

An investigation began following the grim discovery at approximately 5.10pm.

The body has since been removed from the scene.

Gardaí say the office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place later this morning.

A garda spokesperson added that they are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the death.

“No arrests have been made as part of the investigation into the discovery of a body at this time,” gardaí said.

“No further information is available at this time.”