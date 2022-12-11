Gardai at the scene after body discovered in Navan, Co Meath

Gardaí are currently at scene after a body was found at a home in Navan, Co Meath tonight.

The remains were discovered at a residence in Academy Street in the town.

The scene is currently preserved and there is no further information available at this time, a garda spokesman has said.

Earlier today, a the body of a different man was discovered on farmland in Kilbride, Co. Meath.

His remains were wrapped in material thought to be carpet, a source told the Sunday World.

A dog walker discovered the body of the man on Saturday afternoon in an area near a number of trees.

It is understood that gardai in Co Meath are treating the death in Kilbride as suspicious.

Gardai were unable to confirm the man’s age or identity as they were awaiting the arrival of the a garda technical team and the state pathologist in order for a detailed examination to be carried out.

A source confirmed that gardai at Ashbourne were “heading in the direction of a murder investigation” this evening.

The dead man’s remains had “only very recently” been “dumped” on the remote farmland in the Killbride area, a rural area about 10km from Ashbourne, it is understood.

“There would appear to have been third party involvement in this man’s death. We are heading towards a fullscale murder investigation,” said a source. “A person out walking their dog made this grim discovery.”

Efforts are underway to try and identify the dead man. Attempts also remain underway to try and determine precisely what injuries he sustained. But a source confirmed he “is believed to have died violently”.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Gardai in Ashbourne are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this afternoon, Saturday 10th of December.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau who are en route.

“The office of the state pathologist has been notified.