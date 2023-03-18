Gardaí at scene of serious road-traffic collision near Dundrum Town Centre

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision near Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin.

The incident occurred around lunchtime on Saturday on Wyckham Way.

There are delays for motorists on the approach route from M50 to Dundrum Town Centre as a result of the collision.

No further information is available at this time.

More to follow