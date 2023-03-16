Gardaí ask for help in search for Dublin teen missing since February

17-year-old Warren McKeever has been missing from Tallaght since the end of February.

Gardaí have made an appeal for help in their search for Warren McKeever, a 17-year-old missing from Tallaght since the end of February.

The teenager is described as being 5’ 10” in height and of slim build with short brown hair.

He has been missing from the Drumcairn area of Tallaght since Monday 27th February and was last seen wearing a blue jacket.

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal asking members of the public to help trace the whereabouts of the teen.

A garda spokesperson said: “Anyone with information on Warren’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”