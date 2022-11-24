Gardaí arrest woman (40s) in relation to discovery of man’s body in Co Cork in March
Gardaí have arrested a woman in relation to the discovery of man’s body in Co Cork in March.
A woman, aged in her mid 40s, was arrested this morning and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mallow Garda station.
The body of the man, who was aged in his early 60s, was discovered at a property outside Buttevant in north Cork on March 24.
Gardai were called to the scene shortly after 9pm and the assistance of the State Pathologist's Office was requested.
The man had injuries which may be consistent with having been sustained in an accidental fall.
A full forensic and technical examination of the area where the body was discovered was carried out.
Paramedics were called to the property by the man's partner who found him in an unresponsive state in a ground floor room.
Efforts to revive the man failed and he was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to hospital.
At the time of the incident the death was being treated as unexplained.
Investigations are ongoing.
