Gardai are light years ahead of Scottish police, former chief says

A former police boss in Scotland has hailed the gardai for their “fierce commitment to protect rural and community policing” in Ireland.

Calum Steele, who headed up the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) said he was “astonished” by the differences in both police forces, with the gardai light years ahead of Police Scotland.

He pointed out that while in the Republic, rural and community policing is key, in Scotland more and more services are now centralised.

He added that the disparity in the number of community police stations in Scotland and the Republic of Ireland was “genuinely astonishing".

Steele, who is now the General Secretary of the International Council of Police Representative Associations, was speaking after he attended the Garda Representative Association conference in Westport.

He tweeted a fascinating thread looking at policing in both countries, which are very similar in size and population with each one having one large metropolitan area (Glasgow and Dublin) and a sizeable rural population

Although Police Scotland has more officers, it only has around 250 police stations compared to the Garda's 569. And with pay better for the gardai there is almost double the number of applications to join.

Mr Steele went on: "Now [RoI] desperately needs an increase in Gardai and is recruiting like fury. [Scotland] also needs more police but is shedding numbers by the cartload. Police assault in [Scotland] is virtually decriminalised whereas in [RoI] proposed sentences for assaults could increase to 12 YEARS.

"But the starkest difference of all is the public attitude to policing. [RoI] is fiercely protective of its community policing presence and suggestions to close (rationalise) estate is riled against at almost every level.

"The sheer number of actively staffed Garda stations even though Garda numbers pale by comparison with [Scotland] is genuinely astonishing. Both our countries & peoples are similar in so many ways but this difference is so stark we should be asking why [Scotland] model is so different to that in [RoI]."

Some of the statistics reveal how Scotland (with a population of 5.4m) compared to the Republic of Ireland (5.1m) has 16,600 police members while Ireland has 14,100.

Police funding tops £1.4bn in Scotland while here it is €2.1bn while the Police fleet in Scotland is 3,400, while it is 3,381 in Ireland

However, there are only 250 Police stations in Scotland compared to 569 in Ireland while starting pay is just £28,074 compared to €34,572

Top pay in Scotland is £45,081 while it reaches €58,958 here, leading to 2,500 applications to join compared to the Republic’s 5,000

He concluded by saying that Police Scotland is "crippled by demand" and called for a return to "community-based policing models".

Around 140 police stations across Scotland have closed since the single force was introduced in 2013, while earlier this week it emerged the number of police counters has fallen from 340 to 253 in the last 10 years.

Mr Steele retired in February after 15 years as General Secretary of the SPF, the trade union for Scottish police officers up to the rank of Chief Inspector.

After stepping down, he told the Stornoway Gazette the creation of Police Scotland had improved the investigation of serious, organised crime at the expense of rural policing.

He said: "It has undoubtedly come at the expense of physical policing, particularly in rural communities. It is not just the buildings that have been lost but in many cases the contacts between police and public. In more and more communities, people do not see the point of phoning the police.”