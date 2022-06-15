Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Kilkenny crash that killed teen in April
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a fatal car crash that killed a Kilkenny teenager earlier this year.
The single-vehicle collision took place at Dowling in Piltown, Co Kilkenny at approximately 8pm on Wednesday, 13 April 2022.
One of the passengers in the car, 17-year-old Cian Mooney, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four other male occupants of the car were taken to University Hospital Waterford where they received treatment for their injuries.
Gardaí are now renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward and are asking any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
In particular, any road users who were travelling on the back road from Mullinavat to Piltown from 7.50pm to 8.15pm on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 is asked to come forward.
Gardaí can be contacted at Thomastown Garda Station 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
