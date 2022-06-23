Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Dublin crash that left woman seriously injured
Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to a crash, in Swords, Co Dublin, that left a woman in hospital with serious injuries.
The collision involving two cars occurred at approximately 12.50pm on Monday, June 20, on the Naul Road.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, a woman in her 30s, is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital for serious injuries.
“A technical examination of the scene has been conducted and investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Naul Road at Swords (the rear of Dublin Airport) between 12.50pm and 1pm on Monday, June 20, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí,” they added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
