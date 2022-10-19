Gardaí appeal for witnesses after two young girls badly injured in Dublin road incident
‘Both female pedestrians received serious injuries and were removed to Children's Health Ireland at Temple Street’
Witnesses to a serious incident on Dublin’s Amiens Street when two young girls were badly injured in a collision involving a car on Monday have been asked to come forward.
Gardaí said that at approximately 2.35pm they and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and two female juvenile pedestrians on Amiens Street junction.
“Both female pedestrians received serious injuries and were removed to Children's Health Ireland at Temple Street where they received medical attention,” gardai said.
“The driver of the car was uninjured but received medical attention at the scene.”
Gardaí are now appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.
Road users travelling on Amiens Street or in the vicinity between 2.30pm and 3pm with camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make it available to the investigating gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
