Gardaí appeal for information on Patrick Cavigan (74) missing from Co Meath
Patrick Cavigan is missing from Athboy since Tuesday, January 3.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 74-year-old man who is missing from Co Meath.
He is described as approximately five foot one inch in height, of slim build with short grey hair. When last seen he was wearing trousers, a shirt and a brown jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
