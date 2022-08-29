Gardaí appeal for information on Mazda car after hit-and-run that killed Cavan man Frank Nulty

Mr Nulty was found by the side of the road by a cyclist on August 19

Gardaí appeal for information about damaged, blue Mazda 6 following fatal collision in Co Cavan.

Gardaí are appealing for information about a blue Mazda car following a fatal hit-and-run in Co Cavan earlier this month.

Shortly after 12pm on Friday, August 19, the body of a man was discovered along the N3 near Billis Bridge in the townland of Ballyjamesduff.

The victim, 57-year-old Frank Nulty, was discovered in a ditch by the side of the road by a cyclist.

Pictured: Frank Nulty, (57)

Emergency services attended the scene, but he was pronounced dead and his body was removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital.

Gardaí have confirmed that a post-mortem examination was conducted at Cavan General Hospital, but the results are not being released “for operational reasons”.

"Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a full technical examination of the scene and it has been determined that the male was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for any persons with any information to come forward.

“In particular, Gardaí are seeking to locate a dark blue (deep crystal blue) Mazda 6 with registration 151-G-6239. The car has damage to the left front headlight, front bumper, left front passenger wing, windscreen, and has a missing wing mirror on the passenger side.

“Any persons who may have observed this vehicle, especially car dealers, mechanics, scrap dealers and garages that may have encountered this car and carried out repairs, are asked to come forward.”

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling on the N3 Cavan to Virginia Road and/or minor roads in the area of Billis, Ballyjamesduff between 9pm and 11pm on Thursday, August 18, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone who was in the Billis or Ballyjamesduff areas and who observed any activity which drew their attention is also asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Mr Nulty was from the Drumfomina area of New Inns and he was laid to rest at Clonaphilip cemetery last week.

His workmate and cousin Kieran McNulty wrote on rip.ie ‘’Rest in Peace Dear Frank, God Bless you, Friend, Relation and Workmate, You were a truly loveable Character, you brighten up many a dull day’’.