Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan

Fintan Traynor was walking home after a night out in Castleblaney when he was struck by a vehicle and was fatally injured

Fintan Traynor was killed when on the way home from a night out on June 26, 2011

Gardaí have issued an appeal about a fatal hit-and-run that remains unsolved more than a decade later.

Tomorrow (June 26th) is the eleventh anniversary of the death of Fintan Traynor, who was struck by a vehicle on the way home from a night out in Castleblaney, Co Monaghan.

The driver failed to stop and fled the scene. Now Gardaí in Cavan and Monaghan have issued an appeal for information to coincide with his anniversary - with a reward offered by Crimestoppers.

Posting on Facebook, the Gardaí appealed to the public to come forward with any information they might have. “In the early hours of Sunday the 26th June 2011, 20 year old Fintan Traynor was walking home after a night out in Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan. At Lemgare, Clontibret, Co. Monaghan he was struck by a vehicle and was fatally injured. The driver of the offending vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene,” they wrote.

“The Lemgare Road is a quiet country road, little used by passing traffic. This is the 11th Anniversary of Fintan’s death and An Garda Síochána are once again renewing their appeal for information concerning this fatal hit and run.

“Past appeals have centred on an old model Audi A4 – 1995 to 2001 model – which was believed to be the type of vehicle involved in the collision. The front lower portion of the grille of such a vehicle was located at the scene of the collision. Despite the investigation that has been carried out, this vehicle or driver have not been located to date.”

Thanking members of the public who have helped them with the investigation in the past, they said the investigation to bring the driver to justice continues.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who have provided assistance to the investigation over the past 11 years, and we are seeking further assistance in locating the vehicle and driver involved.

“In 11 years loyalties, friendships and relationships change and perhaps someone that felt unable to come forward before is now in a position to provide the investigation team with the vital information that would locate the vehicle and driver.

“Crimestoppers have provided a reward for information in this regard which leads to the recovery of the vehicle and identification and prosecution of the driver.

“Any person with information is urged to contact Monaghan Garda Station at 047 77240, Crimestoppers at 1800 25 00 25, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”