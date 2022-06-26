Missing person | 

Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton

Seventeen-year-old Leon Thornton has been missing from Drogheda in Co Louth since last Wednesday, June 22.
Esther McCarthy

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

The missing boy is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Leon was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on Leon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


