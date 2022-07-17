Gardaí appeal for help to find missing 13-year-old Cork boy James Reynolds

Thirteen-year-old James Reynolds was last seen at Grand Parade, Cork city on Friday 15 July.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a teenager who went missing from Cork city over the weekend.

Thirteen-year-old James Reynolds was last seen at Grand Parade, Cork city on Friday 15 July.

The missing youngster is described as being six feet tall in height and of strong build with short brown hair.

He was wearing a grey jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and a grey jumper when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.