Gardaí appeal for help to find missing 13-year-old Cork boy James Reynolds
Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a teenager who went missing from Cork city over the weekend.
Thirteen-year-old James Reynolds was last seen at Grand Parade, Cork city on Friday 15 July.
Read more
The missing youngster is described as being six feet tall in height and of strong build with short brown hair.
He was wearing a grey jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and a grey jumper when he was last seen.
Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
RIP | Motorcyclist (60s) killed in tragic crash in Louth
'No nerves' | John Kiely insists tone for Limerick’s All-Ireland victory was set on train to Dublin
'Critical condition' | Teen fights for life after crashing into loose horse on motorway in Tipperary
In Memory | Parents of late Archie Naughton ask public to honour him on social media
Missing Person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing 13-year-old Cork boy James Reynolds
'Serious injuries' | Boy (14) stabbed during incident in Cork city
Sex beast | Gun nut rapist who sparked 16-hour armed stand-off with gardai back on the streets
Chef's Kiss | Tánaiste Leo Varadkar ‘declares BBQ season open’ as he poses in 'chef’s hat’
outrageous | Teacher had to wait FIFTEEN HOURS to have car released by clampers
Jess Perfect | Jessica Chastain reveals why she enjoys playing ‘unlikeable characters’