Gardaí appeal for help to find Dublin man John Olwill (33) missing for two weeks

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a man who has been missing from north Dublin for almost three weeks.

John Olwill (33) was last seen in the Santry area of Dublin on Wednesday, 23 November. The missing man is described as being 5ft 10in in height and of a medium build.

He has black hair, a brown beard, and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.