Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing Dublin teenager Jamie King (17)
Jamie King (17) has been missing from the Tallaght area since Friday, September 23 and was last seen at 7pm.
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find a teenager missing from west Dublin.
Jamie King (17) has been missing from the Tallaght area since Friday, September 23 and was last seen at 7pm.
He is described as being 5’7” in height, of an average build with brown hair and blue eyes.
Read more
Jamie was wearing an all-grey North Face tracksuit with black runners at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with any information on Jamie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Today's Headlines
'Life full of happiness' | Andrew McGinley: ‘Thoughts of Conor, Darragh & Carla with their Gran in heaven gives me comfort’
Window of opportunity | Meath woman broke both feet in 12 foot jump to escape hot press blaze
'me time' | Dear Maura: I work hard and look after my wife so I deserve affair
Missing Person | Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing Dublin teenager Jamie King (17)
Faux Paw | Amy Huberman cries laughing after Brian O’Driscoll ‘took home wrong dog’ from groomer
Arrest made | Pedestrian injured after being struck by car which also hit parked vehicles in Cork
'Lives lost' | Emotional Ronnie Whelan recalls seeing people die in Liverpool’s Hillsborough disaster
shocking | Protester sets himself on fire in front of stunned tennis fans at Laver Cup
Attacker's plea | Infamous Irish killer and pal plead guilty to Sydney attack in which man’s ear was cut off
'Very unsettled' | Temperatures set to plunge and ‘persistent rain’ on the way, Met Éireann say