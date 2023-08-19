Gardaí appeal for help in finding teenage boy (15) missing for nine days

last seen | 

Gardaí have issued an appeal for help in finding a teenage boy who has been missing for nine days.

The appeal was launched to locate Alan Tretuic from Naas, who was last seen in Dublin on Wednesday, August 9.

Alan, who is 15-years-of-age, is described as being approximately 5’ 7” in height, of medium build and short light brown hair.

Alan was last seen in the Dublin City Centre on Wednesday the 9th of August.

A garda spokesman said: "Anyone with information on Alan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."


