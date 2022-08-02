Gardaí appeal for help in finding boy (13) last seen in Dublin

Reece Thornton was last seen at Clonsilla train station on the afternoon of Sunday, July 31.

Reece was last seen in Dublin

Gardaí have issued an appeal for help in finding a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing in Dublin.

Reece Thornton (13) was last seen at Clonsilla train station on the afternoon of Sunday, July 31.

Reece is described as being 5’ 3” in height, of medium build with short brown hair. When last seen Reece was wearing a navy tracksuit with hood and grey and black runners with orange on the heel.

Anyone with any information that can assist fardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Blanchardstown Gardaí on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.