Gardaí appeal for help finding two teens missing from Dublin and Kildare
Neraid Corja (16) has been missing since last Friday, while Daryna Karetnyk (16) has been missing since Monday
Gardaí are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of two teenagers who are missing from Dublin and Kildare.
Neraid Corja (16) has been missing from the Broadford area of Co Kildare since last Friday, March 10, while Daryna Karetnyk (16) has been missing from the Whitworth Road area of Dublin 9 since Monday of this week.
When last seen, Daryna was wearing a black jumper, black cargo pants and a black jacket. Gardaí are concerned for her welfare.
Daryna is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build and has brown hair.
Neraid is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.
When last seen, Neraid was wearing black trousers and black and white runners.
Anyone with information on Neraid’s whereabouts are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station while anyone with info about Daryna should contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
