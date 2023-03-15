Gardaí appeal for help finding teenager missing in Co Kildare

Neraid Corja (16) is missing from the Broadford area of Co Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a teenager who is missing from Co Kildare.

Neraid Corja (16) has been missing from the Broadford area of Co Kildare since last Friday, March 10.

Neraid is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen, Neraid was wearing black trousers and black and white runners.

Anyone with information on Neraid’s whereabouts are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.