Gardaí appeal for help finding teenager missing in Co Kildare
Gardaí are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a teenager who is missing from Co Kildare.
Neraid Corja (16) has been missing from the Broadford area of Co Kildare since last Friday, March 10.
Neraid is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.
When last seen, Neraid was wearing black trousers and black and white runners.
Anyone with information on Neraid’s whereabouts are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
Missiles thrown | Ballyfermot dad charged with violent disorder over Dublin funeral street disturbance
stayers' hurdle | Ruby Walsh’s tips for Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
knifepoint | Man accused of raiding post offices for travel money to meet US fiancee faces death threat charges
'very frightening' | Appeal after masked men driving silver Audi linked to two burglaries in Mayo and Roscommon
Go Figure | Nicola Peltz Beckham says she’s in a ‘throuple’ with Selena Gomez and husband Brooklyn
killer blow | Hutch/Kinahan feud killer left with nothing after turning down €27k crash compo offer
fighting back | Woman abused by ex Clare council worker tells him: ‘I hope you live in fear like your victims’
'fought to the end' | Mum of young man who died within days of cancer diagnosis pays tribute to ‘beautiful boy’
VERDICT | Stephen Silver found guilty of capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan
In De-Niall | Niall Horan says he wants to keep ‘baby face’ as he reveals 22-step beauty routine