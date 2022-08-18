Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Wexford sisters Charli and Ruby McGlynn (15)

Both Charli and Ruby are known to frequent the Blanchardstown area of Dublin.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find two sisters who went missing from Co Wexford over the weekend.

Charli and Ruby McGlynn, both 15 years old, were last seen in the Bridgetown area of Wexford at around 6.30pm on Saturday, 13 August.

Charli is described as being approximately 5ft 6in tall and of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and black shoes with white laces when she was last seen.

Ruby is described as being approximately 5ft 4in in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a white singlet with a pink flower on the front, grey shorts, and flip-flops.

Anyone with information on Charli and Ruby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.