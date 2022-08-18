Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Wexford sisters Charli and Ruby McGlynn (15)
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find two sisters who went missing from Co Wexford over the weekend.
Charli and Ruby McGlynn, both 15 years old, were last seen in the Bridgetown area of Wexford at around 6.30pm on Saturday, 13 August.
Charli is described as being approximately 5ft 6in tall and of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and black shoes with white laces when she was last seen.
Read more
Ruby is described as being approximately 5ft 4in in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing a white singlet with a pink flower on the front, grey shorts, and flip-flops.
Both Charli and Ruby are known to frequent the Blanchardstown area of Dublin.
Anyone with information on Charli and Ruby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder