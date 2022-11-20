Missing Person | 

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Limerick teen Obaid Wahidullah

16-year-old Obaid Wahidullah was last seen in Limerick City at 4.30pm on Friday 18 November.

Obaid Wahidullah

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help finding a teenager who went missing from Limerick over the weekend.

He is described as being approximately 5’11” in height and of a normal build with black eyes and brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a jacket, black trousers, and white trainers.

Anyone with information on Obaid’s whereabouts is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


