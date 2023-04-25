Gardaí appeal for dash-cam footage after young man’s death in Sligo crash

Talented boxer Oran Gethins lost his life on Saturday.

Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance in relation to the death of Oran Gethins (23) who was killed in a road traffic accident on Saturday April 22 on the outskirts of Sligo town.

The single car collision happened in the early hours of Saturday morning on a local road at Rathbraughan.

Garda Paul Whyte appealed to anyone who may have any information to contact authorities on 0719157000, in particular anyone who may have dash-cam footage from around the time of the collision.

Garda Whyte expressed sympathies to the family and asked witnesses to come forward.

Boxer Oran Gethins

A message on RIP.ie in relation to Oran’s death said: “Unexpectedly following a road traffic accident.

“Dearly loved son of Andrew and Maebh; cherished brother of Zach; grandson of Frank & Sheila and Mary and Tommy.

“Sadly missed by his loving family; aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

“Oran will be reposing at 27 Rockvalley, Dromahair, from 7pm to 10pm Monday and from 12pm to 4pm Tuesday.

“Reposing at 13 The Woodlands, Ballytivnan, from 7pm Tuesday until removal at 11am Thursday to St Patrick's Church, Dromahair, to arrive for Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon. Burial to follow in Sligo cemetery.”

Oran was a member of the Sean McDermott’s boxing club in Sligo and was a very talented boxer and had won an Irish title when he was just sixteen years old.

He had only received a special recognition award from the club last weekend.

Paying tribute the club said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of club member Oran Gethins.

“Oran started with us when he was seven years old and was a pleasure to train always willing to learn and was a very respectful young lad inside and outside the ring.

"He won an Irish title for the club in 2016, his father Sandy is also a coach of our junior class, our heartfelt condolences go out to his dad Sandy, mum Maeve, and younger brother Zac, and also to the extended Gethins and Gallagher family at this heart-breaking time, rest in peace champ.”