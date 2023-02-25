Gardaí and family of missing Co Donegal teen ‘concerned for her welfare’
Rhianna McCloskey was last seen in Ballybofey, yesterday morning, on Friday, February 24
Gardaí are asking the public to help them find a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing in Co Donegal.
Rhianna McCloskey was last seen in Ballybofey, yesterday morning, on Friday, February 24.
Rhianna is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall with a slim build.
Read more
She has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Rhianna was wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers and nike runners.
Gardaí and Rhianna’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Rhianna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
'not maddie' | Family of woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann are ‘devastated’ by ‘her lies’
Fighting Words | Tommy Fury makes a big statement as he says: ‘I’m going to put Jake Paul away’
graphic | Distressing video shows fatal injuries horse suffered after running into car in west Dublin
horrific abuse | Violent mum soiled floor and made her husband clean it up, court hears
WHO ARE THEY? | Ex-child actor who starred in famous 'Accrington Stanley' milk ad is jailed for murder
Support | Football club leads solidarity march for shot PSNI officer John Caldwell
appeal | Gardaí and family of missing Co Donegal teen ‘concerned for her welfare’
wheeled back | Romanian man extradited to Ireland to face charges over stolen luxury cars
Mes-sy Affair | Paul Mescal plans to ‘get dressed up and get drunk’ with mam and dad at the Oscars
rumblings | Residents report houses shaking as earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 felt in Wales