Gardaí and family of missing Co Donegal teen ‘concerned for her welfare’

Gardaí are asking the public to help them find a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing in Co Donegal.

Rhianna McCloskey was last seen in Ballybofey, yesterday morning, on Friday, February 24.

Rhianna is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall with a slim build.

She has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Rhianna was wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers and nike runners.

Gardaí and Rhianna’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Rhianna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.