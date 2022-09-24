Gardai and family of Dublin teen (17) missing since Thursday concerned for his safety

A missing person alert has been issued for Ryan McGuinness of North Circular Road, Dublin 7

Gardai and the family of a Dublin teenager who has been missing since last Thursday night have said they are concerned for his safety.

A missing person alert has been issued for Ryan McGuinness (17) of North Circular Road, Dublin 7.

Gardaí said they are seeking the public's assistance in tracing Ryan since the evening of September 22.

Ryan is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with a slight build, red hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Ryan was wearing when he left home on Thursday night.

However, gardaí and Ryan's family say they concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Ryan's whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.