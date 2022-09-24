Gardai and family of Dublin teen (17) missing since Thursday concerned for his safety
A missing person alert has been issued for Ryan McGuinness of North Circular Road, Dublin 7
Gardai and the family of a Dublin teenager who has been missing since last Thursday night have said they are concerned for his safety.
A missing person alert has been issued for Ryan McGuinness (17) of North Circular Road, Dublin 7.
Gardaí said they are seeking the public's assistance in tracing Ryan since the evening of September 22.
Ryan is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with a slight build, red hair and blue eyes.
It is not known what Ryan was wearing when he left home on Thursday night.
However, gardaí and Ryan's family say they concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Ryan's whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
gun charge | Dublin man allegedly had illegal stun gun that could ‘cause serious harm’ court hears
mistake | Waterford TD Matt Shanahan apologises for not stating that he was a landlord in documents
Belle of the ball | Instagram influencer Belle Azzure joined by showbiz pals as she ties the knot in Donegal
relay | Masked thieves use ‘relay hacking’ to steal €200k car in brazen Co Galway robbery
'Immense' | Crowd of 20,000 march through Dublin city centre in massive protest over cost of living crisis
narrow escape | Man fleeing police on tractor arrested over attempted murder as PSNI vehicles rammed
keane regret | RTE legend Tommie Gorman ‘sensed’ Roy Keane wanted to play in World Cup despite Saipan
Tipping point | Cherry Orchard is ‘on the edge of the abyss’ in wake of Garda ramming, councillor says
heartbreaking | Priest tells of grief at joint funeral for daughter who died hours after her father
search | Gardaí recover homemade ‘slam-bang’ shotgun during search in north Co. Dublin