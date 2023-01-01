Gardaí and family ‘concerned’ for missing Waterford man Denis Ozturk (35)
Denis Ozturk (35) went missing from his home in Ballybeg, Waterford on the afternoon of Friday, 30 December 2022.
Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a missing Waterford man.
Denis Ozturk (35) went missing from his home in Ballybeg on the afternoon of Friday, 30 December 2022.
Denis is described as being 6ft 1in in height and of a thin build. He has brown eyes and is bald.
When last seen, Denis was wearing a green Nike tech tracksuit, black Nike Air Max runners, and a navy rain jacket.
Gardaí and Denis’ family are concerned for his wellbeing.
Anyone with information on Denis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
