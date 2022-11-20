Gardaí and family ‘concerned’ for missing Dublin man Jonathan Boyle (44)

The 44-year-old has been missing from the Carrickmines area of Dublin since Friday, 18 November 2022.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help finding a man missing from south Dublin since Friday morning.

Jonathan Boyle (44) has been missing from the Carrickmines area of Dublin since Friday, November 18, 2022.

Jonathan is described as being approximately 5’11” in height and of a slim build with grey hair and green eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue and grey jacket and a Liverpool football jersey.

Gardaí and Jonathan’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Jonathan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.