Gardaí and emergency services at scene of serious road crash in Co Mayo

It’s understood two ambulances attended the scene as well as the local fire service.

The helicopter landed at Swinford soccer pitch in Co Mayo

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Co Mayo.

The collision, involving two vehicles, occurred on the N5 near Swinford this afternoon.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

It’s understood two ambulances attended the scene as well as the local fire service.

An army helicopter also landed at Swinford soccer pitch.

Gardaí said no further information is available at this time.

More to follow...