Gardaí and Coast Guard search for woman who went missing while out walking in Cork

The alarm was raised on Tuesday night when the walker failed to return home.

A search for a missing woman who disappeared while out for an evening walk in west Cork has entered its third day.

It was reported the alarm was raised at approximately 10:30 pm on Tuesday evening after she failed to return from a coastal walk.

Boats, a helicopter, drones and an army of volunteers are searching for the missing woman.

A multi-agency search operation is now underway involving the Coast Guard, RNLI, West Cork Coastal Rescue, gardaí and volunteers.

The search effort has been focused on the Long Strand-Castlefreke-Rosscarbery areas.

A statement from gardaí today said: “Gardaí and other agencies are conducting a search for a missing person in the Rosscarbery area of west Cork, today 25th May 2023.

“There is no further information available at this time.”

Locals have supported the escalating search effort with good visibility and calm sea conditions aiding the multi-agency effort to locate the missing woman.

Offshore search operations have been led by the Coast Guard's Castlefreke unit and by Union Hall RNLI.

Concerned locals have been supporting search agency personnel with offers of hot food and drinks.

A dog search unit is also on standby to support operations if required.

Gardaí stressed that no further information is available at the current time as the intensive search continues.

It is understood the woman was familiar with the area of coastline involved and regularly walked in the locality.