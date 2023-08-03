Gardaí and coast guard attempting to identify body discovered on Clare beach

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station were also requested to assist. At the time, the nearest station in Ennistymon was closed as part of an official dispute by retained firefighters.

Gardaí in Clare are investigating the discovery of a body on a beach in the north of the county on Wednesday night.

Gardaí and Irish Coast Guard personnel from Doolin responded to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 9.00pm. Emergency services had been informed that a body had washed up on the shoreline at Trá Buí near Fanore.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station were also requested to assist. At the time, the nearest station in Ennistymon was closed as part of an official dispute by retained firefighters.

The body was recovered from the scene by Coast Guard volunteers and later removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried.

Gardaí are now making efforts to formally identify the remains.

It’s known however that a person was reported missing in the vicinity of the Cliffs of Moher last week and searches had been taking place in the area since.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of a body which had washed ashore in Fanore, Co Clare on Wednesday 2nd August. The body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Limerick. Enquiries are ongoing to determine the identity of the deceased.”

A search had taken place over the past week in the North Clare area for a man reported missing on Wednesday July 26th.

Gardaí requested assistance from the Irish Coast Guard and a an initial search was carried out in the area of the Cliffs of Moher and Aill Na Searrach.

It’s understood that the male in his 20s was visiting Ireland and was last seen in the vicinity of O’Brien’s Tower. Searches of the area failed to yield any trace of the man.

Volunteers from the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard and the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter were initially involved in the search operation. Personnel from the Killaloe unit of the Coast Guard were also requested to assist in the search and deployed a drone to search the area over several days.