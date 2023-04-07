missing teen | 

Gardai alert issued for missing boy (15) last seen in Co Louth

Jake Hafford

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A Garda alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing in Co Louth.

Gardaí have requested help in tracing the whereabouts of Jake Hafford who has been missing from his home in Dundalk since Thursday morning, April 6.

Jake is described as being approximately 5’11 in height, slim, with sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a white top with a navy gilet and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on Jake’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


