Garda watchdog finishes its inquiry into fatal shooting of George Nkencho

Blessing Nkencho with a photograph of her son George Enkencho, who was shot dead by gardai outside his home in December 2020. Picture by Gerry Mooney

The Garda watchdog investigation into the shooting of George Nkencho has been completed.

Mr Nkencho (27) was shot dead in December 2020 on the porch of his home in Clonee, west Dublin, following a stand-off with gardaí, during which he refused to drop a knife.

In line with protocol, An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) was assigned to investigate the circumstances of his death.

Gsoc’s “draft investigation report” has now been submitted for external peer and legal review before it is submitted to the watchdog’s three commissioners to evaluate.

Several options will be available to Gsoc: it can recommend no further action be taken if it finds gardaí have no case to answer; it can send a file to the office of the DPP, which could consider criminal charges; or it can make recommendations that some officers should be subject to disciplinary proceedings handled internally by An Garda Síochána.

“While good progress has been made towards its completion, this investigation remains open. As the investigation remains ongoing, Gsoc does not intend to comment further at this time,” a spokeswoman for Gsoc said.

The watchdog had said it would complete its investigation by last December, which was the first anniversary of Mr Nkencho’s death.

Some of his siblings witnessed the shooting as they were at the front door when an armed officer opened fire. Moments before, Gloria Nkencho tried to tell gardaí she could help and that her brother had a mental illness.

However, as officers tried to contain the potential for violence, she had to retreat inside. Mr Nkencho was fatally shot at 12.35pm.

Blessing Nkencho with a photograph of her son George Enkencho, who was shot dead by gardai outside his home in December 2020. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Before the shooting, gardaí had tried to disarm him using a graduated policing response after he had allegedly attacked a shopkeeper at a Eurospar 23 minutes earlier.

Garda units arrived and followed him, repeatedly asking him to drop the knife. He refused and threatened officers when they tried to approach him.

By the time he reached his house, two members of the Armed Support Unit were at the scene and took over.

Armed officers were unaware it was his home, and feared he could take the people inside hostage.

He was pepper-sprayed and there were two attempts to Taser him.

Mr Nkencho remained in possession of the knife and continued to threaten officers. Gardaí then opened fire.