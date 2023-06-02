Garda watchdog decline to answer questions about the N7 crash in which three criminals died

Appearing before the Oireachtas Public Petitions committee, Gsoc chairperson Rory MacCabe told the committee it would be “improper” to comment on the issue as the case is with the DPP.

There is “undoubtedly” a need to improve the communications about garda watchdog (Gsoc) investigations involving gardaí with the public, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

Gsoc chiefs declined to answer questions about the N7 crash in which three criminals died and a garda was left facing charges arising from his driving on the night.

Criminals Dean Maguire (29), Karl Freeman (26) and Graham Taylor (31) were killed instantly when their BMW vehicle burst into flames following a head-on crash with a truck between Citywest and Baldonnel, Dublin, on July 7, 2021, while they were driving on the wrong side of the road.

Appearing before the Oireachtas Public Petitions committee, Gsoc chairperson Rory MacCabe told the committee it would be “improper” to comment on the issue as the case is with the DPP.

He said there is “undoubtedly” a need to improve communications when asked by Senator Eugene Murphy if there is a need to improve “the way the message goes out”.

“The perception with the public is, once they hear on the news that Gsoc is involved, the garda, whether they’re male or female, is guilty, in their minds,” said Mr Murphy.

“We need to improve the message.”

Mr Murphy said the garda was not aware he would be charged and learned about it from the media.

Mr MacCabe said he is “really not prepared to discuss it because I am precluded from doing so”.

The director of investigations and operations at the Office of the Ombudsman, Peter Whelan, said the usual process of an incident involving death or serious harm takes place and if the Garda Commissioner decides it may have resulted from the conduct of a garda, the Commissioner refers the case to Gsoc.

“When it comes to us, we shall investigate,” said Mr Whelan.

“In all of those cases, because they’re so serious, we would do a very comprehensive investigation. It’s usually very long and very detailed.”

He said a report is sent to the commission within Gsoc. If there is a decision that there may be an offence, it is referred to the DPP.

Mr Whelan said “some information may come out in a coroner’s inquiry”.

A total of 14 gardaí are suspended as a result of Gsoc inquiries.

“The suspension and management of the Garda member is a matter for the Garda Commissioner,” said Gsoc commissioner Hugh Hume.

“Our job is to investigate independently and fairly.”