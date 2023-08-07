Garda tragically killed in Carrick-on-Shannon boat fire named as detective Deirdre Finn

Ms Finn was based in the Dun Laoghaire Garda division working primarily out of Shankill Garda Station in recent times.

Gardaí and emergency services at the scene of a boat fire in Carrick on Shannon. The boat was moved to a cordoned off secure slipway. Pic: Gerry Faughnan

Tributes have been paid to garda who has died following a boat fire in Carrick-on-Shannon today.

The highly respected and experienced detective has been named locally as Garda Deirdre Finn.

Ms Finn was based in the Dun Laoghaire Garda division working primarily out of Shankill Garda Station in recent times.

The detective garda was a long-time member of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) where she advocated strongly for the rights of her colleagues over a large number of years.

It is understood that Ms Finn was due to retire from An Garda Siochana in the coming months and had loved spending her leisure time cruising on the River Shannon where she died yesterday morning.

Sources said that she had bought the boat that she died on in recent times and “absolutely loved” it along with Ireland’s biggest river.

She often spent her recreational time in Co Leitrim.

The experienced south Dublin based garda was involved in a number of important investigations including serious burglary and sexual assault offences during her lengthy and distinguished career.

GRA president Brendan O’Connor said tonight:

"We are devastated at the loss of a colleague and friend who not only was a talented crime investigator but also served colleagues and the GRA so well in a number of elected roles . Ní beidh a leithéid ann arís.”

A colleague of Ms Finn described her as “an absolutely proper policewoman who when she was not involved in investigations was always the life and soul of the party.

“This is a detective who always prided herself at being first at the scene of a serious crime. She will be missed very much by everyone who know her.”

The boat in which the detective was on and was docked at the marina when the massive fire took place was towed away for technical examination.

Fire fighters spent an amount of time trying to tackle the fatal blaze before Garda Finn’s body was discovered in her boat.

“Gardaí assisted emergency services following reports of a fire on the boat this morning, a spokesperson from An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“One female has been confirmed deceased. The scene is currently being preserved,” the spokesperson said, adding that investigation are still ongoing.

“No further information is available at this time,” they said.

Independent councillor and cathaoirleach of the Carrick on Shannon Municipal District Enda Stenson said it is a “total tragedy” to hit the local area.

“The whole area of Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim offer our deepest sympathies to the family and our hearts go out to them,” he said.

“There is a numb feeling on everyone. Words can’t describe how the family must be feeling.”

Mr Stenson said Carrick-on-Shannon “so appreciates” the boating community and the number of tourists that pass through the town every year.

“Everyone has a welcoming attitude, there’s a lot of holiday makers on boats in the vicinity and so many people do it year in and year out,” he said.

“It’s very raw, it’s simply awful.”